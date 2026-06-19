Brazil vs Haiti: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia, USA – Brazil are set to lock horns with Haiti in their second Group C fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 6:00 AM IST at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. After a surprisingly tepid start to their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, the Seleção are under pressure to secure a convincing victory and solidify their standing in the tournament. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

Haiti, meanwhile, enter this clash as significant underdogs but buoyed by a commendable performance in their 1-0 loss to Scotland. Despite the defeat, Les Grenadiers demonstrated resilience and an ability to compete at this level, promising a determined challenge against the South American giants.

Brazil Team News & Predicted Lineup

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is widely expected to shuffle his starting XI following the underwhelming display against Morocco. The most notable absence continues to be superstar Neymar, who is in the squad but remains doubtful due to a calf injury as he manages his return from a long-term knee issue.

Changes are anticipated across the board, particularly in midfield and attack, to inject more dynamism and offensive prowess. In defence, Danilo is tipped to replace Roger Ibanez at right-back. In the engine room, Fabinho could come in for Casemiro, who reportedly struggled in the opener, partnering with Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá.

Upfront, Matheus Cunha is expected to lead the line, possibly in place of Igor Thiago, with Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha providing width and creative impetus. Brazil is likely to stick with a familiar 4-3-3 formation, aiming for an assertive attacking approach to dominate proceedings. Brazil vs Haiti Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match.

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Fabinho, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr.

Haiti Team News & Predicted Lineup

Haiti manager Sébastien Migné has fewer injury concerns, with midfielder Leverton Pierre noted as doubtful. Given their gritty performance against Scotland, Haiti might opt for a similar defensive setup, prioritizing compactness and quick counter-attacks.

The backline is expected to feature Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, and Martin Expérience. In midfield, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will be crucial for his tactical awareness and physicality, supported by Danley Jean Jacques, Louicius Deedson, and Rubin Providence.

Upfront, Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot are likely to lead the attack, seeking to exploit any defensive lapses from the Brazilians. Haiti is anticipated to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, aiming to frustrate Brazil and create opportunities on the break.

Haiti Predicted XI (4-4-2): Johny Placide (GK); Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Expérience; Louicius Deedson, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Rubin Providence; Wilson Isidor, Frantzdy Pierrot.

Head-to-Head Record

The two nations have met three times previously, with Brazil boasting a perfect record of three wins, scoring 17 goals and conceding only one. Their most recent encounter was a dominant 7-1 victory for Brazil in the 2016 Copa América. This will, however, be their first-ever meeting in a FIFA World Cup.

This Group C clash carries significant weight for both teams. Brazil desperately needs a victory to ignite their World Cup campaign, while Haiti will be aiming to defy expectations and secure a historic result against one of football's powerhouses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).