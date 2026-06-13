Brazil vs Morocco: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C opener pits two formidable sides against each other as Brazil take on Morocco at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, June 14, 2026, with a kick-off time of 3:30 AM IST. While Brazil, historically the most successful team in World Cup history, are not considered overwhelming favourites this tournament, their squad is still laden with talent. They face a Moroccan side that captivated the world in 2022 with their historic run to the semi-finals, known for their defensive solidity and potent counter-attacks. This match promises to be a fascinating tactical battle. Brazil vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match.

Brazil will be looking to start their campaign strong, but face a challenging opponent right out of the gate. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has had to contend with some injury concerns, notably the absence of star forward Neymar Jr. due to a calf injury for this opening fixture, though he is said to be recovering well. Fullback Wesley Franca has also been ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

Morocco, under coach Mohamed Ouahbi, will aim to build on their previous World Cup heroics. They too have faced injury worries, with forward Abde Ezzalzouli and key defender Nayef Aguerd both officially ruled out of the tournament due to injury. However, Noussair Mazraoui, who suffered a shoulder injury recently, has reportedly returned to training and is expected to feature.

Brazil Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Brazil is expected to line up in a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasizing control in midfield and flair in attack. Alisson is set to start in goal, protected by a back four of Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, and Alex Sandro. The midfield pivot will likely comprise the experienced Casemiro alongside the dynamic Bruno Guimarães. Ahead of them, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior are poised to operate on the wings, with Lucas Paquetá occupying the central attacking midfield role behind striker Matheus Cunha.

Brazil Predicted XI:

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Danilo, Marquinhos (C), Gabriel Magalhães, Alex Sandro

Midfielders: Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães

Attacking Midfielders: Raphinha, Lucas Paquetá, Vinicius Junior

Forward: Matheus Cunha

Morocco Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Morocco is also anticipated to adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on their well-organized defence and quick transitions. Yassine Bounou will be between the sticks, with a backline featuring Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, and Noussair Mazraoui. In the engine room, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui are expected to form the central midfield partnership. The attacking trio supporting the lone striker will likely be Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi, and Bilal El Khannouss, with Ismael Saibari leading the line. Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Morocco Predicted XI:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (C), Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui

Midfielders: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui

Attacking Midfielders: Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss

Forward: Ismael Saibari

Key Players to Watch

Brazil:

Vinicius Junior: The Real Madrid forward's electrifying pace and dribbling will be crucial in breaking down Morocco's resolute defence.

Lucas Paquetá: Expected to play a pivotal role in linking midfield and attack, his creativity and vision can unlock defences.

Casemiro: The veteran midfielder's experience and defensive prowess will be vital in shielding the backline and controlling the tempo.

Morocco:

Achraf Hakimi: The marauding right-back is a constant threat going forward and a solid defender, making him a key player on both ends of the pitch.

Brahim Díaz: The Real Madrid attacking midfielder's flair, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability will be central to Morocco's offensive efforts.

Azzedine Ounahi: His silky smooth ball control and ability to drive forward from midfield were highlights of Morocco's 2022 campaign and will be important once again.

This Group C encounter is set to be one of the most intriguing opening fixtures of the tournament, with both teams eager to lay down a marker. While Brazil will leverage their individual brilliance, Morocco’s collective strength and tactical discipline could pose a serious challenge for the five-time world champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).