Brazil have made a good start to their latest round of international friendlies with a 4-1 win over Guinea. Next up for them is a game against Senegal, another quality African side and that should challenge them. The Selecao had a poor World Cup and then lost to Morocco in a friendly, which showcased the poor run of form they were in but now there are signs of revival. They are still without a proper head coach, with Carlo Ancelotti being linked strongly with the job. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw, back in 2019, their only meeting so far. Brazil versus Senegal starts at 12:30 am IST. Vinicius Jr and Brazil Teammates Wear Black Jerseys During International Friendly Against Guinea in Powerful Stand Against Racism (See Pics).

The big guns Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr were on the scoresheet for Brazil in the last game, while Joelinton also found the back of the net. With Neymar injured, the Real Madrid duo have stepped up well in his absence. Richarlison will once again lead the attack and he will be hoping for a good game after what has been a very poor season. Casemiro in the midfield remain the key man for Brazil and he will dictate the tempo of the game. Eder Militao scored in against Guinea, but it was his defensive solidarity that won several admirers.

Sadio Mane, in the front three for Senegal, is the key man for the African team and he can stretch the Brazilian backline. Ismaila Sarr is another player blessed with pace and trickery and the Senegal midfielders will be looking to release him early with the long passes. Pathé Ciss in midfield will have to act as a shield for the defence while also trying to set off quick counter-attacks. Will Neymar Play Tonight in Brazil vs Senegal International Friendly 2023 Match? Here’s Possibility of the PSG Star Featuring in the Starting XI.

When is Brazil vs Senegal, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brazil vs Senegal International Friendly match will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal. The game will be held on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brazil vs Senegal, International Friendly Match?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch the Brazil vs Senegal international friendly match. There is no official broadcaster for this match hence, it would not be televised in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brazil vs Senegal, International Friendly Match?

Fans would also not be able to watch live streaming of this match in the absence of a digital streaming partner. With no live streaming available, fans can look up the Brazil football team's official social media handles to catch live in-game updates. Senegal will create plenty of chances in the game but it is Brazil that should end the game as the winners.

