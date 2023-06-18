Barcelona, Jun 18 (AP) Brazil sent a message against racism by swapping its bright yellow shirts for an all-black look during a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday. Brazil said this was the first time its outfield players have worn black shirts. They changed back to yellow for the second half. Forward Vinícius Júnior, appearing for Brazil, has been racially abused in Spain this season while playing for his Real Madrid club at away games. Another alleged racist incident occurred on Saturday before the friendly. The abuse reportedly happened to a friend and adviser of Vinicius, Felipe Silveira, at the stadium, the Brazilian Football Confederation said. Speed Meets Cristiano Ronaldo: Super Fan IShowSpeed Meets CR7 Thanks to Rafael Leão, Falls to the Ground in Admiration Before Hugging Football Legend (See Pics and Video).

'For the First Time'

For the 1st time in history, Brazil entered the field in black jersey. pic.twitter.com/f7si2PbuZ7 — Julas (@Julas80) June 17, 2023

Message Against Racism

Battle against racism 🇧🇷 Brazil wearing black jersey today in their friendly game against Guinea 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/bJjPDnJmHF — Christian (@AzukaEgo90) June 17, 2023

Brazil Star Rodrygo in Black Jersey

This Saturday against Guinea, Brazil wears a black jersey for the first half of their friendly match at the Cornellà-El Prat stadium (Barcelona). A jersey that finds its explanation in Vinicius Jr. pic.twitter.com/1bDKjwiu4x — Madrid anywhere (@Madridanywhere) June 18, 2023

Brazil Players Celebrate A Goal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seleção Brasileira de Futebol (@cbf_futebol)

“The fight against racism, a crime that needs to stop around the world, is also why we are here,” CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement. “That's also why our national team played the first half of the match in black. And today, once again, another criminal was publicly exposed.” At Espanyol's stadium, Brazil and Guinea posed in front of a banner that read “With racism, there is no game” in Portuguese.

Vinícius and his teammates also took a knee. Vinícíus added a goal from the penalty spot to round off a 4-1 win for the five-time world champions. On Thursday, Vinícius agreed to join a revived FIFA task force to tackle racism in soccer. Brazil plays Senegal in Lisbon on Tuesday and will continue its anti-racism campaign. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)