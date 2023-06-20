After a thumping victory over Guinea in the last match, Brazil would be upbeat and confident as they gear up to take on Senegal in their next international friendly. The match against Guinea was a memorable one for Brazil, not just because of their victory but also for the stand they took against racism by sporting black jerseys during the match. As Brazil cruised to a dominant victory, a certain superstar in Neymar was missing from their squad. It is known that he missed the match due to an injury and fans would be keen to know if he would feature in this contest. In this article, we talk about that. UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Bukayo Saka’s Hat-Trick Helps England Thrash North Macedonia 7–0.

Brazil had a tough run of late. Losing to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal was a massive blow and the Selecao also saw head coach Tite depart after that. A loss to Morocco in a friendly back in March did not make things easier. However, Brazil found form and flair as they beat Guinea, with Joelinton, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior all finding the back of the net. Ramon Menezes, currently in charge of the Brazil side, would want a similar performance from his team in this match as well.

Will Neymar Play in the Brazil vs Senegal International Friendly 2023 Match?

Unfortunately, fans would have to do without Neymar for this match as well. The star forward had suffered an ankle injury earlier this year and has been sidelined for the remainder of the season. He has not yet gained full fitness and thus, is not part of the squad for the friendly matches. In Neymar’s absence, a lot would rest on the shoulders of Vinicius Junior, who has been in good form for Real Madrid this season.

The African champions would prove to be a tougher challenge to Brazil than Guinea was but the former World Cup champions are expected to emerge victorious.

