Brighton will host Liverpool in a fourth round clash at the FA Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The Reds will hope to secure a spot in the next stage of the competition, but they face an opposition who beat them 3-0 earlier this month. While Brighton beat Middlesborough 5-1 to enter the fourth round, Liverpool edged past Wolves 1-0 in a replay match. The Reds, who are the FA Cup defending champions, have been inconsistent this season and would hope to progress in the FA Cup, which presents them with a chance for silverware. With 29 points from 19 games, Liverpool are languishing in the ninth spot on the Premier League points table. Brighton, on the other hand, have been impressive under Roberto de Zerbi and find themselves sixth on the table.

For Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold may get recalled to the team which played out a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in their last match. Brighton will not have former Liverpool man Adam Lallana for this clash and, in all likelihood, will be replaced by Pascal Gross. Alexis Mac-Allister has been sensational since returning from the successful World Cup campaign with Argentina and will play a crucial role in the midfield.

When is Brighton vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Brighton vs Liverpool match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the AMEX Stadium. The FA Cup match will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023 and is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Brighton vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool match in FA Cup 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports 2 since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Brighton vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Liverpool match on the SonyLiv app and website.

