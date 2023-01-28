Following the public announcement of his new relationship by her supposedly unfaithful ex, Gerard Pique, Shakira took to Instagram to "shake it off"! Shakira uploaded a video of herself dancing to the tunes of her newly released diss track 'BZRP Music Session #53.' Gerard Pique Kissing Photos & Videos With New Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Go Viral, Barcelona Footballer Split Up With Longtime Partner Shakira.

Shakira captioned the video, "Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!" The sentence translates to "Women no longer cry; women dance merengue," in English.

Last week, her ex Gerard Pique went Instagram-official with Clara Chia Marti. Allegedly, the two started dating while Gerard was still with Shakira. According to Page Six, Shakira allegedly caught Pique cheating on her because her fruit jelly kept vanishing while she was away on business. According to her, Pique and their sons Milan and Sasha detest the fruit spread. Shakira Found Out About Gerard Pique Cheating on Her Through a Jam of Jar - Reports.

Page Six reports that a source told them that Shakira was "devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children." In June 2022, the three-time Grammy Award winner and the 35-year-old retired soccer player announced their separation. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the couple said in a statement.

As per People, the former couple recently reached a custody agreement regarding the care of their two sons, Milan and Sasha, in the wake of their split. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment. We appreciate that their privacy will be respected," the couple said in a statement to People magazine.

