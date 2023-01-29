Manchester United didn't break a sweat while advancing another step to their pursuit of winning a silverware this season as they clinically beat English Championship club Reading 3-1 and progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup. The red devils look in great touch as they secured victory against Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the League up tie too. In this game, they saw two unexpected scorers step up. Casemiro scored a brace while Fred put the final nail in the coffin of Reading. Manchester United dominated the game throughout but Antony being wasteful, didn't change the scoreline in their favour. In the second half, Casemir o bombed forward using his strong instinct and converted two opportunities to give United a healthy lead and a comfort position. Later, Fred's goal sealed the game completely. You can watch goal video highlights here. Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal, FA Cup 2022-23: Nathan Ake's Winner Knocks Out Gunners From Fourth Round.

Manchester United vs Reading FA Cup 2022-23 Result Details

