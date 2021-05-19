It's raining awards for Bruno Fernandes this season. Right before the match against Fulham FC, the Portuguese midfielder walked away with a couple of more honours. Bruno won the Matt Busby Player of the Year award for the season time in his career and then also got the Goal of the Season Award. He was given the Matt Busby Player of the Year Award even in 2020. David de Gea has collected the most number of gongs as he won them four times. The Portugal star went on to thank the fans for the awards and posted a tweet. Bruno Fernandes Scores Most Number of Goals by Midfielder in EPL During Manchester United vs Liverpool, Surpasses Frank Lampard.

The awards were given to Bruno just before the kick-off against Fulham FC. Bruno has been creating ripples ever since he has been signed by the Red Devils. This season, the midfielder has won 12 Player of the Match awards, 4 Premier League Player of the Month awards, three Manchester United Player of the Month Awards and then these two. Bruno has also been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Season award. Bruno's goal against Everton was adjudged as the Best Goal of the season for Manchester United.

Check out Bruno's tweet below:

And thank you to all the United fans! A true honor to get my second Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award. ❤️ https://t.co/DR6kYmsay5 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 18, 2021

Recently Bruno had surpassed Frank Lampard to score 28 goals which is the most number of goals scored by a midfielder in a single season. Talking about the match last night, the game ended with a 1-1. Edinson Cavani scored the first goal and then Joe Bryan scored an equaliser.

