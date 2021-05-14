Bruno Fernandes has seriously been one of the best signings made by Manchester United as time and again the Portugal star has proven his abilities at Old Trafford. Now, once again, Fernandes has broken a Premier League record and thus surpassed Chelsea's Frank Lampard. Last night Manchester United played against Liverpool and Fernandes scored the first goal in the 10th minute of the match. With this, he scored 28 goals in the Premier League which is the most by any midfielder. Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool, EPL 2020-21: Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino Keep Reds in Top-Four Race (Watch Goal Highlights).

Former Chelsea legend Lampard had scored 27 goals and held the record. Talking about the match last night, United lost the game 2-4. The second goal for the home team was scored by Marcus Rashford at the 68th minute. Diago Jota was the one who scored the first goal for Liverpool and Robert Firmino was the star for the Reds as he scored a brace. Mohamed Salah chipped in with a goal at the 90th minute of the game and took the team to 4-2.

Check out the tweet highlighting Bruno's record:

2️⃣8️⃣ Goals. Bruno Fernandes has broken Frank Lampard's record for the most goals scored by a Premier League midfielder in one season (all competitions). There's a new King in town 👑 pic.twitter.com/uEc7etkpGU — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 14, 2021

When it comes to possession, Manchester United had the ball for 54 per cent of the game and the rest was handled by Liverpool. Both Manchester United and Liverpool had 78 per cent accuracy during the match.

