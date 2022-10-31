Arsenal continued their charge towards the Premier League title with yet another dominant display as they defeated Nottingham Forest 5-0. However, the Gunners lost Bukayo Saka in the match as the England international picked up an injury. Mikel Arteta has spoken about the player's injury and his chances of making the World Cup squad. Arsenal 5–0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022–23: Gunners Score Five To Reclaim Top Spot on Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Bukayo Saka had to be substituted off the pitch early into the first half after suffering a heavy knock. The Arsenal star was initially fouled by Renan Lodi and then took another hefty blow before going down which saw him being replaced by Reiss Nelson.

The youngster's injury is a concern for both Arsenal and the England national team. With World Cup beginning next month, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate will be sweating over the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who is among the first names on the team sheet.

However, in the post-maych conference, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided some positive news for the Three Lions. When asked if Bukayo Saka will miss the world cup the Spaniard said: 'Hopefully not'. 'It was a bad kick that he suffered right at the start of the game, he was limping for a bit. But I don't see it as anything further than that.' Mikel Arteta added.

Bukayo Saka is expected to miss a few games before the World Cup but is likely to be available for selection at the showpiece event. Arsenal travel to face Zurich midweek in the Europa League and will be without the star forward.

