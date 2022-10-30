Substitute Reiss Nelson netted a brace while goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard helped Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, October 30. Nelson came on as a replacement for an injured Bukayo Saka and made an instant impact after Martinelli had put Arsenal ahead. Partey and Odegaard added to scoresheet as Arsenal returned to the top of the points table. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Result:

