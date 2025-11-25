UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Borussia Dortmund will host Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League this evening with the German giants looking to return to winning ways in Europe following their loss against Manchester City on the last match day. Dortmund are 14th in the group stage rankings but a win or two for them will improve their chances of making it to the next round significantly. Opponents Villarreal on the other hand are yet to win a game in the competition and just have solitary point to show so far. Another defeat and the Spanish side could well be looking at an exit from the competition. PSG Defender Achraf Hakimi Reflects on Winning African Footballer of the Year Award, Says ‘Proud Moment for Me’.

Borussia Dortmund will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Serhou Guirassy as the central striker. Karim Adeyemi and Carney Chukwuemeka will slot in as the two attacking midfielders for the hosts. Lukas Nmecha alongside Jobe Bellingham will feature in central midfield and the duo will be tasked with controlling the tempo of the clash.

Gerard Moreno should get the nod alongside Tani Oluwaseyi to lead the forward line for Villarreal. Tajon Buchanan and Alberto Moleiro will be deployed out wide as the two wingers with Thomas Partey and Santi Comesaña as the box-to-box midfielders. Rafa Marin and Renato Veiga at the heart of the defence will be the key for the visitors.

Match Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Date Wednesday, November 26 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Aue, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Telecast, Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

Borussia Dortmund will host Villarreal as they will aim three points in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 26. The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Aue, Germany and will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao Out for at Least Two Weeks With Groin Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Unfortunately fans in India will not be able to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels due to them having other commitments. For the Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Dortmund at home should have enough quality about themselves to secure a victory.

