Bundesliga Likely to Return on May 9 As German Politician Backs Proposal by FA

Bundesliga (Photo Credits: Twitter/Bundesliga)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill as several competitions have been either suspended or cancelled. But good news might be in store for football fans as the German FA are targeting a return for Bundesliga on May 9. The Prime minister of Bavaria and Northern-Westfalen has backed the proposal to start the first-division football league in Germany, given all necessary precautions are followed and safeguarding is in place. Premier League ‘To Follow Belgium and Cancel Rest of EPL 2019–20 Season’, Says Udinese Sporting Director Pieraolo Marino.

The German league may return to action soon but is expected to be played behind closed doors. German minister Markus Soder said ‘The prerequisite is that there is a well thought-out concept. What the DFL have presented shows that protective measures are in place. I could imagine that we can go back to the state of games behind closed doors. It is a tightrope walk.’ China Football Association Proposes Minimum 30% Pay Cut Due to Coronavirus.

‘We now have to be careful not to overdo it or be frivolous. Games with audience participation are completely unthinkable. Games behind closed doors are also a tightrope walk. It is conceivable that we might be able to play a ghost round [behind closed doors] at the earliest from May 9th. It is clear: a weekend with football is much more bearable than a weekend without football. Soder added.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also gave his support and said that Soder’s words were ‘a very positive signal for the resumption of Bundesliga matches.’ Speaking of the league, defending champions Bayern are four points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund. While RB Leipzig and Borussia M’gladbach occupy the remaining Champions League places.