Juventus suffered yet another set back in their below-par season when they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by FC Porto. Andrea Pirlo has come under some heavy criticism for the poor results, which makes tonight’s game against Cagliari an important one. The Bianconeri are currently 10 points off league leaders Inter Milan with the latter having played a game more. Juventus have not really had to grind it out when it comes to winning the league, but with both the Milan clubs ramping up their level this campaign, Juventus have been clearly swept aside. Hosts Cagliari have won two of their last three games that have kept them away from the drop zone. They will need to continue with the fine showing if they want to be in Serie A next season. Cagliari versus Juventus will be telecasted on the Sony Liv network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 10:30 PM. CAG vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Cagliari vs Juventus Football Match.

Joao Pedro has been brilliant for Cagliari as a forward in a 3-5-2 formation, netting in 13 goals so far. Radja Nainggolan in midfield will sit back to protect the backline allowing the likes of Razvan Marin and Alfred Duncan to venture forward. Diego Godin, the former Atletico Madrid defender, has a wealth of experience under his belt playing against the top team, and that should come in handy while facing Juventus. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Cagliari vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on March 14, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Sardegna Arena and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Cagliari vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Cagliari vs Juventus match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

Arthur and Adrian Rabiot are set to form the midfield partnership for Juventus, with Weston McKennie playing as a no 10. Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo are the preferred front two for Andrea Pirlo and with Paulo Dybala out with a long term injury, the duo has added responsibility to chip in with the goals. Federico Chiesa has been brilliant so far this season with his runs down the right flank, and Cagliari will need to mark him tightly in order to contain him.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as his exit talks gain momentum. Juventus should win this comfortably, though.

