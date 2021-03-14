Juventus will look to extend their four-match unbeaten run in the Serie A when they play relegation-battling Cagliari in their next fixture. Cagliari vs Juventus match in Serie A will be played at the Sardegna Arena on March 14 (Sunday). Juventus were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Porto in the last 16 and now face the prospect of finishing the season without any major trophy. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI CAG vs JUV match should scroll down for all details. Cristiano Ronaldo Focused on Achieving More With Juventus Amid Real Madrid Speculations, Says ‘True Champions Never Break’ in Latest Instagram Post.

Cagliari are at the bottom end of the Serie A table but have won two of their last three league games which has taken them two points clear of the relegation zone. They also held Sampdoria to a 2-2 draw and are unbeaten under new manager Leonardo Semplici. Cagliari beat Juventus 2-0 in their last encounter against the Serie A champions at home and are aiming to record consecutive home wins over them for the first time since 1966. Juventus have, however, won eight of their nine matches against this opposition. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Juventus Star to Return to Real Madrid? CR7’s Manager Reveals Big Deets!

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Gabriele Zappa (CAG), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Juan Cuadrado (JUV) will be selected as the three defenders.

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Joao Pedro (CAG), Weston Mckennie (JUV), Nahitan Nandez (CAG), Federico Chiesa (JUV) and Radja Nainggolan (CAG) will be picked as the midfielders.

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Dejan Kulusevski (JUV) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) will be the two forwards.

We will pick Cristiano Ronaldo as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Joao Pedro (CAG) can be selected as the vice-captain.

