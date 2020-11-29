Fans must have their eyes on the clock as the first double-header action in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 takes place this Sunday (November 29). The second match of the day will see Chennaiyin FC going head to head with Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC will take the field with great confidence as they defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in their last meeting. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters previous match was against Northeast United, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and forward strikers for CFC vs KBFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Anirudh Thapa has been in good form for Chennaiyin this season and will be expected to deliver again. Other than him, overseas players Rafael Crivallero and Esmael Goncalves were in fine touch against Jamshedpur. On the other hand, Gary Hooper – got off the mark for Odisha this ISL season – must be confident ahead of the game. As the exciting game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team. JFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Goalkeeper – Vishal Kaith (CFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Defenders – Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC) and Reagan Singh (CFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Midfielders – Sergio Cidoncha (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) must be your midfielders.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Forwards – Gary Hooper (KBFC) and Esmael Goncalves (CFC) must be your forward for this clash.

Gary Hooper (KBFC) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while his opposite number Esmael Goncalves (CFC) should be chosen as vice-captain.

