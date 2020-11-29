Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will look to register their first victory in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020 as they take on each other in the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. Football fans must brace themselves as the clash marks the first doubleheader Sunday in ISL history. Both sides will be under the pump stepping into the game as their previous assignment wasn’t a delightful one. Jamshedpur FC were defeated by Chennaiyin FC, whereas Odisha FC lost out against Hyderabad FC. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for JFC vs OFC clash. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although Jamshedpur couldn’t emerge victorious in the first clash, they put a brilliant fight against two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC. Their attackers Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima and Isaac Vanmalsawma were in great form, and must be eyeing to put up another impressive show. On the other hand, Odisha FC played an inexperienced team against Hyderabad in their ISL 2020-21 season opener. Their midfielders never really looked in the game with Nandha Kumar Sekar being the only positive point. As the encounter gets lined-up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Goalkeeper – Arshdeep Singh (OFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Defenders – Steven Taylor (OFC), Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC) and Stephen Eze (JFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Midfielders – Nandha Kumar Sekar (OFC), Marcelo Leite Pereira (OFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC) and Jackichand Singh (JFC) must be your midfielders.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Digeo Mauricio (OFC) and Manuel Onwu (OFC) must be your forward for this clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Arshdeep Singh (OFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Nandha Kumar Sekar (OFC), Marcelo Leite Pereira (OFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Digeo Mauricio (OFC), Manuel Onwu (OFC)

Manuel Onwu (OFC) should be picked as the captain of the team while his opposite number Nerijus Valskis (JFC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

