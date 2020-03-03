CHE vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs Liverpool Football Match

Chelsea vs Liverpool (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chelsea (CHE) will host Liverpool (LIV) in 2019-20 FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge hoping to bring an end to their two-match winless run. With their 2019-20 Champions League hopes dwindling and the Premier League title out of their dreams, FA Cup looks to be the only competition that can give Chelsea a taste of title glory this season. The 0-3 home defeat to Bayern Munich have put Frank Lampard’s side on the brink of early Champions League exit and with Chelsea struggling to hold onto the fourth place in the Premier League, FA Cup competition becomes an important tournament for them. Liverpool too will hope to progress further in the tournament as they chase a sensational treble-winning season. Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Banned From All Football-Related Activities for Four Months.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are almost assured of the Premier League title – they need four wins out of 10 league matches to clinch their first league title in 30 years and are also among the favourites to retain the Champions League title they won last season after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Liverpool’s 44-match winning run in the Premier League and also their unbeaten league Campaign this season drew to an end with the shock 0-3 defeat to Watford at home and they will be eager to return to winning ways again. Both sides have recurring injury issues but are expected to field strong playing XIs for the FA Cup fifth-round clash.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – with Chelsea maintaining their goalkeeping dilemma, it will be safe to pick Liverpool goalie Adrian (LIV) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Virgil van Dijk (LIV) should be the first pick for the defender’s role. He has completely transformed the Liverpool side ever since joining them. Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) and Reece James (CHE) would be the other two defenders in the team.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Takumi Minamino (LIV) is bound to start for Liverpool in their fifth-round FA Cup tie against Chelsea. Curtis Jones (LIV) has been their most productive player in the FC Cup and should be picked. Ross Barkley (CHE) and Mateo Kovacic (CHE) should be the other midfielders.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Olivier Giroud (CHE) will start for Chelsea in the absence of Tammy Abraham. Mo Salah (LIV) and Divock Origi (LIV) would be the other forwards in this side.

Liverpool have so far used only youngsters to play the FA Cup and beat Everton (1-0) and Shrewsbury (3-1) in their opening rounds while Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest (2-0) and Hull City (2-1) in previous rounds.