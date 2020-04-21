Check Out Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Ultimate Playing XIs on the Basis of Whom They Have Shared the Dressing Room With

Cristiano Ronaldo aur Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

So first of all, the playing XI of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is not selected by the players themselves but is given by a famous website from England called Mirror.co.uk. Now the playing xi has been selected on the basis of whom they have shared the dressing room with the most number of times. So obviously Lionel Messi’s list will not have Cristiano Ronaldo’s name and vice versa. First, we shall talk about Lionel Messi’s playing XI which comprises most members of Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Thumbs-Up Photo While Working Out At Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in Portugal.

In Lionel Messi’ team, Victors Valdes who has appeared with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in 353 games will handle the goal-keeping duties whereas, Dani Alves will be at the right-back. Gerard Pique who has shared the dressing room alongside Messi for 471 times will be seen at the centre-back. Javier Mascherano will also be at the centre back and Jordi Alba at the left-back. Sergio Busquets Andres Iniesta will occupy the defensive midfield slot whereas. Barcelona legends Andres Iniesta and Xavi will be placed at midfield. Pedro, Luiz Suarez and Neymar will be the three forwards in his team. Ter Stegen, Puyol, Adriano, Abidal. Sergi Roberto, Rakitic, Keita will be the substitutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has three legends from Manchester United. Iker Casillas will be the goal-keeper. Sergio Ramos and Pepe will handle the duties of right-back and centre back respectively. Rio Ferdinand and Pepe will be centre back and left-back respectively. Marcelo will be at the left-back and Isco at the midfield. Xabi Alonso and Luka Modric will be at the centre midfield. Ryan Giggs will be at left midfield. Wayne Rooney, Karim Benzema will be the forwards. Van der Sar, O'Shea, Arbeloa, Varane, Scholes, Khedira, Higuain will be the substitutes.