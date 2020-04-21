Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Thumbs-Up Photo While Working Out At Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo during work out (Photo Credits: @Cristiano/Twitter)

Amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, sports stars have been forced to work out indoors in order to remain fit. Most of the sporting activities around the world are currently suspended with various countries observing lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is self-isolating with his kids and Spanish girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez in Madeira amid the lockdown in Portugal. The Juventus star took to social media and posted his photo of indoor cycling working out. Brazilian Ronaldo Better Than Cristiano, Former Inter Milan Striker Christian Vieri Ranks R9 Above CR7.

“Workout to improve mind and body,” tweeted Ronaldo along with his thumbs-up photo. The 35-year-old moved along with his family to a large vila from his compartment complex during the lockdown.

Here’s Ronaldo’s Latest Photo

Workout to improve mind and body 🚴🏻💪🏻#stayactive pic.twitter.com/89cXZn3WoB — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 20, 2020

Ever since the lockdown, Ronaldo has bee quite active on social media sites and has been posting videos and photos of himself and family. The footballer arrived in Madeira in the first week of March to be with his mother who was admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.

Recently, the Camera do Lobos area in Madeira was cordoned off following the rise in positive coronavirus cases. The are is around 20 kms away from where Ronaldo is currently staying. The lockdown in Portugal was extended until May 02, and there are chances the country will ease some of the restrictions. Portugal has reported 20,863 confirmed cases and 735 deaths.