Chelsea are closing in on yet another signing this summer as the Blues are set to complete a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegal international has been on the radar of many top clubs but will join the Premier League outfit in this transfer window. Chelsea Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Agrees Personal Terms With Blues.

According to a report from Sky Sports Italy, Chelsea are set to sign Kalidou Koulibaly on a five-year deal. The Blues and Napoli have agreed on a fee of £34 million for the 31-year-old, who spent eight years at the Italian club.

Kalidou Koulibaly has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and the move is likely to be completed this week. Thomas Tuchel was key in the deal as he wanted the player and believes him to be the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who left for Real Madrid this summer.

The London club are looking o strengthen their defence and are also linked with Manchester City's Nathan Ake. The former Blue is open to returning to Stamford Bridge but is waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement on the transfer fee, which is reported to be around £50 million.

Chelsea are also set to secure a move for Raheem Sterling from the Premier League champions. The English winger has reportedly completed his medicals with the Blues in London and will soon fly to Los Angeles to sign the official contracts.

