Chelsea are moving to sign Raheem Sterling to bolster their attacking unit and are close to landing the English winger. The 27-year-old wants to leave Premier League champions Manchester City after inconsistent game-time and following the arrival of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the transfer window. Raheem Sterling Transfer News: Chelsea Prepare New Proposal For Manchester City Winger.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Chelsea have been in contact with Raheem Sterling and have agreed personal terms with the England international. The winger has decided to leave Manchester City after spending seven years and winning four Premier League titles with the Mancunian side.

The hopes are high in the Chelsea camp of landing the Englishman as new co-owner Ted Boehly has taken over the negotiations. The Blues are aware of Manchester City's intention of selling Raheem Sterling and want to cash in on that.

With the winger not signing a new contract and his current deal expiring next year, Man City are looking to sell the winger. It is understood that the club have lowered their asking price for the 27-year-old and will now accept bids in the range of £45m instead of the first reported £60m.

With personal terms agreed, Chelsea are looking to reach a quick agreement with Manchester City. The Blues are preparing a new bid for the winger and are positive that the English champions will accept it.

Raheem Sterling has been an important part of Pep Guardiola's plans but with new arrivals and the winger wanting more minutes, the Catalan is open to his star winger leaving.

