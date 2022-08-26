Chelsea Football Club are on a spending spree this summer as they are on the verge of securing another young talent Arsen Zakharyan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have submitted an offer of €15 million to Dinamo Moscow for Zakharyan. The 19-year-old professional was targeted by the Premier League side for a long time. After completing the signings of Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Hutchinson and Slonina, Thomas Tuchel's side have reignited the pursuit of the young Russian, who is seen as a long-term prospect in the middle of the park. With the Blues facing trouble in finding suitable combination in the playing XI, they have been kicked off to 2022-23 Premier League season poorly. Hakim Ziyech Transfer News: Ajax to Hold Talks With Chelsea Over Morocco Forward

Arsen Zakharyan is one of the top prospects in the transfer market. The Russian outfit Dinamo Moscow have been offered a €15 bid from Chelsea. The deal could be be completed in the coming days between the two clubs, as per reports from football journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old midfielder has already an agreement in place with the North London side. While asked about the authenticity of the offer from Chelsea, the Russian professional agent Pavel told RB Sport: "It's true. The agreement is close."

Chelsea have spent nearly £40 million in this transfer window on young players. If Zakharyan lands in Stamford Bridge then it'll be the fifth U-19 player signing. With Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku leaving the club, many are of the view that these youngsters could be seen in blue jersey in the Premier League as Thomas Tuchel is desperate to tame Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race.