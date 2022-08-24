Chelsea will hold new round of talks with Ajax over a potential move for Hakim Ziyech in this summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Morocco international is one of the top targets for the Dutch outfit as they are fighting to keep their star attacker Antony who is willing to join Manchester United. The Ziyech pursuit will depend on the future of Antony as Ajax are waiting for a new bid from the Red Devils. It has been learned that a meeting is scheduled to be held this week between Ajax and Chelsea for Ziyech.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet about Hakim Ziyech transfer update:

Ajax and Chelsea have new round of talks scheduled to discuss Hakim Ziyech deal. He’s considered priority target for Ajax - waiting for Man Utd new bid for Antony. 🚨🇲🇦 #CFC Ziyech had two meetings with Ajax board in the last 4 days - now time to discuss between clubs. pic.twitter.com/x3NxjBm3Gq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

