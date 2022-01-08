Chelsea will take on lower league side Chesterfield in the latest round of FA Cup 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stamford Bridge in London on January 08, 2022 (Saturday). The Blues will start as the favourites to advance to the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Chesterfield, FA Cup 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Arsenal To Wear All-White Kit for FA Cup Tie Against Nottingham Forest in Support of ‘No More Red’ Anti-Knife Crime Campaign.

Chelsea have been finalists in the FA Cup in four of the last five campaigns and will once again aim to be at the summit come the end of the season. The Blues have a superior record against teams from lower divisions in the competition, losing just one of 34 encounters and will be hoping to extend that run and advance to the next stage. Meanwhile, Chesterfield have odds stacked against them plus have a poor record against the Londoners, winning just once, back in 1905.

When is Chelsea vs Chesterfield, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chelsea vs Chesterfield match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at Stamford Bridge in London on January 08, 2022 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Chesterfield, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Chelsea vs Chesterfield match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Chesterfield, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Chelsea vs Chesterfield for its online fans in India.

