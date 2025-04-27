Defending champions Manchester City will lock horns against Nottingham Forest in the second semi-final of the ongoing FA Cup 2024-25 match on April 27. Manchester City are already out of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League title reckoning and have only the FA Cup trophy in sight. Nottingham Forest, who looked to challenge Liverpool in PL 2024-25, have dropped out of the top five and have the FA Cup as their last resort to win silverware this season. Crystal Palace 3-0 Aston Villa, FA Cup 2024-25: Ismaila Sarr Scores Brace As Eagles Book Place In Competition Final.

Man City will want to overcome such a poor season with their second FA Cup title in three years, but have a few issues, mainly the absence of Erling Haaland. Rodri, Nathan Ake, and John Stones are all sidelined due to injury, while the likes of Oscar Bobb and Derson are in doubt.

Nottingham will look to end their 34-year absence from an FA Cup final appearance and look to deny Man City their third straight summit clash. Ryan Yates and Neco Williams are banned for Forest after picking up a yellow card in the quarters, while Ola Aina is facing troubles with his calf.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

To defend their title, Manchester City will need to overcome Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, and start at 9:00 PM on April 27. Kevin De Bruyne Announces He Is Leaving Manchester City at the End of 2024–25 Season In Emotional Note, Writes ‘Every Story Comes to an End…’ (See Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 semifinal match on Sony Sports Network channels. For online viewing options of the FA Cup 2024-25, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 match live streaming on the SonyLIV App and websites. Expect Manchester City to dominate Nottingham Forest.

