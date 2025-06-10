Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi--who is the 'GOAT'? (Greatest of All Time) is among the hottest debated topics in football. Both players have been absolute giants of the game of football and have stamped their authority on the sport, leaving a lasting impact. No wonder these two players are also widely followed across the globe and fans flock to almost every venue whenever they turn up to play for their respective teams. The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate gained a lot of steam when they used to compete in the La Liga. Cristiano Ronaldo represented Real Madrid and Lionel Messi was Los Blancos' archrival, Barcelona. Every Real Madrid vs Barcelona contest had an underlying Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate and time and time again, they proved why they were regarded as the world's best. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of trophies won by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo International Trophies: List of Titles Star Footballer Has Won With Portugal National Football Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently added to his trophy cabinet by helping Portugal win the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 title with a victory over Spain in the final. This was his third international trophy with Portugal and he could not contain his emotions after the 2016 European champions secured a victory over Spain in the penalty shootout. While Cristiano Ronaldo has three international trophies with Portugal, how many have Lionel Messi won so far with Argentina? Read below to find out a detailed breakdown of all the trophies won by both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi Becomes First Herons Player To Produce 50 Goal Contributions in Regular Season, Reaches Landmark Tally During Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match.

List of Trophies Cristiano Ronaldo Has Won:

La Liga (2011-12, 2016-17)

Copa del Rey (2010-11, 2013-14)

Spanish Super Cup (2012-13, 2017-18)

UEFA Champions League (2007-08, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18)

UEFA Super Cup (2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18)

Club World Cup (2009, 2015, 2017,2018)

Portuguese Super Cup (2003)

Premier League (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09)

Community Shield (2007-2008)

English League Cup (2006, 2009)

FA Cup (2004)

Serie A (2018-19, 2019-20)

Italian Cup (2020-21)

Italian Super Cup (2018-19, 2020-21)

Arab Champions Cup (2023)

UEFA Euro (2016), UEFA Nations League (2019, 2025)

List of Trophies Lionel Messi Has Won:

La Liga (2004-05, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19)

Copa del Rey (2008-09, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21)

Spanish Super Cup (2005-06, 2006-07, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2016-17, 2018-19)

UEFA Champions League (2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2014-15)

UEFA Super Cup (2009-10, 2011-12, 2015-16)

Club World Cup (2009, 2011, 2015)

Ligue 1 (2021-22, 2022-23)

Trophee des Champions (2022-23)

Leagues Cup (2023)

Copa America (2021, 2024), U-20 World Cup (2005), FIFA World Cup (2022)

Finalissima (2022)

Olympic Medal (2008)

Well, the trophy list is indeed long for both players and now, it is time to find out who has won more major accolades so far. Lionel Messi has so far, won 45 major trophies, including club and country. With Argentina, Lionel Messi has clinched six trophies, which include an Olympic gold medal. Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand, has so far won 35 trophies in his career, combining his accolades for club and country. Another reason why many believe that Lionel Messi has a slight edge over Cristiano Ronaldo is because of the former winning the coveted FIFA World Cup in 2022, a trophy Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet won. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Oldest Player To Score in a UEFA Nations League Final, Achieves Feat During Portugal vs Spain UNL 2024–25 Summit Clash.

Apart from winning several accolades at the club level as well as national team, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won a total of 13 Ballon d'Or titles! At one point in time, the Ballon d'Or was about Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi and the whole world stood and watched in awe as two players carved their names in the history of the sport. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi used to face each other quite regularly in the La Liga but after they moved out of Europe. The last time Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other was in the Riyadh Super Cup in 2023, when the Argentine represented PSG and his rival played for an all-star team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players.

