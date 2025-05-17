The final of the FA Cup sees Manchester City clash with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. Former English champions Manchester City have endured a tough campaign where they have largely been out of the reckoning for all major trophies. But given the quality that Pep Guardiola and his men possess, they can still end the season with a silverware if they can play to their true potential this evening. Opponents Crystal Palace on the other hand have been brilliant in this competition and defeated the likes of Aston Villa already. Manchester City cannot afford to take them lightly here. FIFA Gives More Time for Investigations Into Israeli Football Asked for by Palestinian Official Susan Shalabi.

Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad are the players missing out for Crystal Palace while Adam Wharton is fit and ready to be part of the match day squad. Ismaila Sarr and Eberechi Eze will be the creative force in attacking midfield with Jean-Philippe Mateta as the target man upfront. Will Hughes and Adam Wharton will form the double pivot in central midfield for the London side with Maxence Lacroix as the key man in defence.

Kevin de Bruyne plays his last ever game for Manchester City and will be looking to bow out with a trophy. Erling Haaland is the central striker and he will be supported by Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush on the wings. Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic will try and maintain the tempo of the game from central midfield.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

In the business end of the 2024-25 season, Crystal Palace will host Manchester City on Saturday, May 17 in the FA Cup 2024-25 final. The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 final match will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, England and has a scheduled start time of 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 semifinal match on Sony Sports Network channels. For online viewing options of the FA Cup 2024-25, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 match live streaming on the SonyLIV App and websites. Expect a close contest with Manchester City emerging as 1-2 winners here.

