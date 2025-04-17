Chelsea will be going through the motions when it faces Legia Warszawa in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League. The Blues have the tie in their pockets with a 3-0 lead against their Polish opponents and manager Enzo Maresca will likely use this opportunity to give their fringe players a chance to shine. Opponents Legia Warszawa were woeful in the previous fixture and they will battle it out for their pride at Stamford Bridge. Legia Warsaw 0-3 Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25: Noni Madueke Scores Brace as Blues Defeat Wojskowi With Utmost Ease.

Tyrique George, Josh Acheampong, Mathis Amougou, Shumaira Mheuka, and Samuel Rak-Sakyi will all likely feature for Chelsea. Cristopher Nkunku has endured a tough time since moving from Germany and he would like to use this opportunity to shine. Reece James wil continue to feature in a dynamic midfield role, pushing forward to support the attacking play.

Jan Ziolkowski and Artur Jedrzejczyk are back available for selection for Warszawa after missing out through suspension last time out. Kacper Tobiasz in goal should expect a busy day at work with Chelsea playing their attacking game. Pawel Wszolek, Jan Ziolkowski, Rúben Vinagre, and Artur Jędrzejczyk will feature in the backline for the visitors. Tomas Pekhart plays as the lone striker up top.

When is Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Legia Warszawa in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Quarterfinal second leg on Friday, April 17. The Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge. The crucial encounter will begin at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Noni Madueke Scores Brace As Chelsea Ease Past Legia Warsaw in UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 Quarterfinals First Leg.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa Quarterfinal live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 5 TV channel. For Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa UEFA Europa Conference League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio TV will also provide online viewing options for Europa Conference League matches. Chelsea will create plenty of chances in this game and secure a routine win.

