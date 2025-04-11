Mumbai, April 11: Chelsea moved a step closer to the UEFA Conference League semifinals with a convincing 3-0 win over Polish side Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their quarterfinal. Despite dominating possession in the first half, the visitors were unable to break through. Legia goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz made key saves to keep the match scoreless at the break, stopping a long-range effort from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and denying Cole Palmer in the box. Enzo Fernandez Grabs Winner As Chelsea Beats Tottenham Hotspur To Climb to Fourth Spot in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table.

Chelsea broke the deadlock early in the second half. Tyrique George pounced on a rebound in the 49th minute after Tobiasz had saved a shot from Reece James, giving the Premier League side the lead, reports Xinhua. The visitors doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Noni Madueke beat Tobiasz with a low shot to the near post in the 57th minute.

Christopher Nkunku had an opportunity to extend the lead from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute after being fouled in the area, but Tobiasz denied the Frenchman to keep Legia's hopes alive. Madueke added his second goal of the night in the 75th minute, finishing off a cross from Jadon Sancho to seal the result and leave Legia facing a steep uphill battle. The second leg is scheduled for April 17 in London.

Elsewhere, a well-worked Cedric Bakambu goal and Jesus Rodriguez's first European strike capped a dominant Betis display. Midway through the first half, Bakambu raced onto a sublime Pablo Fornals through ball before firing past Sławomir Abramowicz to finish a crisp passing display. Rodríguez doubled the lead just before half-time, steering in a loose ball from close range after Bakambu had been denied. Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Premier League 2024–25: Gunners Closes Gap on Liverpool After 1–0 Win Against Blues.

On other action, Luca Ranieri's fine strike and Rolando Mandragora's penalty ensured Fiorentina overcame a spirited Celje showing with 2-1 win. The home side began brightly before the two-time Conference League runners-up went in front against the run of play thanks to a composed Ranieri finish to round off a brilliant run by the Fiorentina captain.

Midway through the second period, Mandragora held his nerve to convert from the spot after he was fouled by home captain Žan Karničnik. Shortly afterwards, Logan Delaurier-Chaubet set up a nervy finish when sending David de Gea the wrong way with a cool penalty, but Celje were unable to find an equaliser.

