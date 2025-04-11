In an encounter that witnessed one-way traffic, Chelsea prevailed over Legia Warsaw in their first leg UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 match. After a goalless first half, Tyrique George opened the scoring for Chelsea, hitting his maiden goal for the club in the 49th minute. With the floodgates open, Noni Madueke hit the first of the two goals in the 57th minute, and then found the back of the net in the 74th minute, to hand Chelsea a 3-0 easy victory ahead of the second leg. Chelsea 1–0 Copenhagen UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s Lone Goal Helps Enzo Maresca’s Secure Spot in Quarterfinals.

Legia Warsaw 0-3 Chelsea

