Chelsea will be playing host to Newcastle United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, which promises to be a high-octane game. The Blues head into the game on the back of a much-needed victory over Sheffield United in the league. It has not been an easy first half of the season for new manager Maurico Pochettino and the Carabao Cup looks the only realistic winnable trophy for him and hence expect a strong Chelsea side. Opponents Newcastle United have been inconsistent but still better than Chelsea in terms of results. The Magpies lost out to Manchester United in last season’s final but this year they will look to do one better. Chelsea versus Newcastle United will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Europa League 2023–24: Feyenoord Meet Roma in Playoffs in Repeat of 2022 Conference League Final (See Fixtures).

Christopher Nkunku is back fit after a serious knee injury and will be hoping to get some minutes against Newcastle United. Chelsea though continues to feature without the likes of Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Lesley Ugochukwu, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, and Wesley Fofana. Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer will occupy the place on the wings and the striker position is set to filled by Armando Broja.

Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak will undergo late fitness test to determine their availability for the game. Miguel Almiron, Matt Ritchie, and Callum Wilson make up the front three for the Magpies and behind them would be Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, and Jamie Miley. Sandro Tonali will not be available for the visitors owing to a ban.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 19. The match is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, England. UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 Draw Results: Barcelona Drawn Against Napoli, Champions Manchester City to Face Copenhagen (See Fixtures).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Sheffield United match on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea are an unpredictable team but at home they should be get the better of Newcastle United.

