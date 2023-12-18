Nyon (Switzerland), Dec 18 (AP) Feyenoord and Roma will meet in the playoffs to enter the Europa League's round of 16 in a repeat of their title match in the UEFA Conference League in 2022.

Roma won that match 1-0 in Tirana to give Jose Mourinho another European trophy.

The draw on Monday pitted the teams who finished second in their Europa League groups with the clubs who were third in the Champions League groups.

AC Milan stayed alive in European competition by beating Newcastle in its final Champions League group game and was rewarded with a two-legged match against Rennes. Milan is a seven-time European champion but has never won the second-tier Europa League or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup.

Other highlights included Shakhtar Donetsk being drawn against Marseille and Benfica, another former European champion, taking on Toulouse.

The playoff round begins with the first legs on Feb. 15, with the return matches on Feb. 22. The eight winners will then take on the Europa League's group winners. (AP) AM

