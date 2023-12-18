The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 is set to see some interesting fixtures with the draw for the round of 16 stage taking place today. Barcelona will take on Napoli in a high-octane contest in the last 16 stage while Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig. Defending champions Manchester City have been drawn against Copenhagen and Arsenal, who returned to the competition after a considerable gap, would face FC Porto. Last year's finalists Inter Milan will take on Atletico Madrid. David Alaba Suffers Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury, Real Madrid Defender Sidelined For Remainder Of the 2023-24 Season.

UCL 2023-24 Draw Results:

