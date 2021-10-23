After a big win against Malmo by 4-0 in the Champions League 2021-22, Chelsea will take on Norwich City at the Stamford Bridge. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let’s have a look at the short preview of the game. So Chelsea has got a couple of roaster issues which could prove to be no less than a headache for the team. So The Blues are missing out on the services of Christian Pulisic due to an ankle injury. Jorginho Scores Twice, Takes Chelsea to 4-0 Win Against Malmo in UCL 2021-22.

He joins the doctor’s table along with the strikers Romelu Lukaku who is down with an ankle injury and Timo Werner who has suffered from a hamstring injury. Daniel Farke has roaster issues. The team will have to do away with the services of five players. Sam Byram is down with a thigh injury whereas Christoph Zimmermann has issues with his ankle. Todd Cantwell will remain out owing to Achilles while Przemyslaw Placheta is lacking match fitness. So both teams will be looking to set the combinations right without the services of prime players.

When is Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Norwich City match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on October 23, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of When is Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Norwich City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of When is Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Norwich City match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).