Cristiano Ronaldo has been issued a caution by the Merseyside police after he had slapped a phone out of a supporter's hand during a Premier League game last season. A visibly frustrated Ronaldo, while walking towards the tunnel, had knocked a fan's mobile phone down after Manchester United were handed a shock 0-1 defeat by Everton. According to reports from eyewitnesses, the Portugal star smashed the phone to the ground while the fan, a 14-year-old was trying to film the players. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Says He Will Reveal Truth About Manchester United Future, Blasts Media for Spreading Lies

According to a report, the Merseyside police released a statement on Wednesday, that read, "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage. The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 9. The matter has been dealt with by way of a conditional caution. The matter has now concluded."

Ronaldo had also apologised after this incident and reportedly also invited the fan to visit Old Trafford for a match, which the latter had declined. The Portugal forward has had a frustrating time at Manchester United of late where his future at the club has been the subject of several speculations. A day ago, he called out the media for spreading lies and also stated that he would clear the air about his future at Manchester United, soon.

