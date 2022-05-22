Arsenal and Everton meet in the English Premier League 2021-22 on the final day. Arsenal have missed the bus for the next year's Champions League, however, they can still finish inside top four and need a big win apart from Tottenham losing against Norwich City. Meanwhile, for Arsenal vs Everton live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

With top four finish comes the Europa League ticket and Arsenal will be looking to go through. Arsenal are currently placed fifth on the EPL 2021-22 points table with 66 points.

When is Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal vs Everton match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on May 22, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Everton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Everton on Disney+Hotstar.

