Chelsea are having one of their most dreadful seasons in recent times and with two managers already losing their jobs in this campaign. Next up for them is a home tie against Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final match, which they currently trail 2-0 on aggregate. Frank Lampard needs to set up a team that attacks from the onset and this will surely keep them susceptible to threat on the counter. The club has invested tremendously in the squad in the two transfer windows and the lack of results has dampened the mood of the supporters. Opponents Real Madrid have the Champions League and the Copa Del Rey as the primary targets this season and given their dominance in Europe, they are one of the favourites to win the top honour of the continent. Chelsea versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ben Chilwell is suspended for the tie after receiving his marching orders in the first leg and another defender Kalidou Koulibaly is out injured. N’Golo Kante will play in central midfield and he will be flanked by Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez. Kai Havertz has not been at his best but will lead the attack along with Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior will return to the Real Madrid starting eleven having been rested for the last match. Karim Benzema was excellent in the first leg and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. Rodrygo and Federico Valverde combine well down the right flank and Chelsea will need to keep a keen eye on the duo.

Chelsea will be facing Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 19. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London.

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important quarterfinal match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLiv app and website. Chelsea need to score first in this match and if that happens, the tie is well and truly on.

