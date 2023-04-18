Geneva (Switzerland), April 18 (IANS) Argentina will host the 2023 Under-20 World Cup, taking the place of Indonesia, which was removed by FIFA, the world football governing body announced. The Bureau of the FIFA Council on Monday confirmed the decision after the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) submitted a subsequent bid and a FIFA delegation inspected the South American country last week. Lionel Messi Ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes the Joint-Highest Goal Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During PSG’s 3–1 Victory Over Lens in Ligue 1.

Argentina To Host Upcoming FIFA U20 World Cup 2023

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has confirmed Argentina as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023™. More⬇️https://t.co/9Ewk0b8cUL — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 17, 2023

The FIFA U20 World Cup will kick off on May 20-June 11, and it will be the first time Argentina has hosted the tournament since 2001, a Xinhua report said.

The official draw of the FIFA U20 World Cup will take place on April 21 at FIFA's headquarter in Zurich.

