Chennaiyin FC will take on Bengaluru FC in match 16 of the Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Balayogi Stadium on December 4, 2020 (Friday). After two games into the season, both teams have looked decent but are yet to completely make their mark. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of CFC vs BFC in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head Record.

Bengaluru FC has drawn both their games as The Blues have failed to create many chances and score goals, which is unlike them. Carles Cuadrat’s team started the last season in a similar fashion and made it to the playoffs, so Bengaluru will still remain calm. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin after a win in their opening fixture drew their last game and would be hoping to get back to winning ways. In their seven encounters, both teams have registered three victories each.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on December 4 (Friday). The match will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the CFC vs BFC online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

