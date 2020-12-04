Football fans must brace themselves to Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will be up against each other in their next fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Goa on December 4 (Friday). Last season’s runners up Chennaiyin FC have made a steady start to their campaign with a victory and a draw in two games. On the other hand, Bengaluru’s both games this season ended in a draw, and they’ll be raring to get their first win of the season. The head-to-head doesn’t separate Chennaiyin and Bengaluru with both sides winning three contests apiece in seven meetings. The remaining encounter resulted in a draw. CFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Team.

Sunil Chhetri and Co have looked reluctant in their approach as they played defensively. There weren’t many occasions where they tried to goal and as a result, both their encounters this season ended in draw. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC – under new manager Csaba Laszlo – started nicely with a 2-1 win against Jamshedpur FC. Young mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa and Esmael Goncalves found nets in that game. However, they looked subdued against Kerala Blasters in their second game as the match was drawn. Ahead of the high-voltage match, let’s look at how they fared in their last five meetings. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - February 9, 2020 – Match Drawn 0-0

This was the most recent meeting between the two sides which witnessed a neck-to-neck contest. The ball was mostly active in the mid-field as strikers of both teams couldn’t make much impact. Chennaiyin’s Thoi Singh tried to find the nets in the latter half but couldn’t score a goal, and the match ended in a goalless draw.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - November 10, 2019 - Bengaluru FC Won 3-0

Chennaiyin were completely outplayed when they travelled Bangalore in ISL 2019-20. Erik Paartalu put the visitors on backfoot straightaway by scoring a goal in the 14th minute. Sunil Chhetri and Thongkhosiem Haokip also went to on find the nets as Bengaluru FC win 3-0.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - February 9, 2019 – Chennaiyin FC Won By 2-1

Chennaiyin were the host for this clash, and they indeed didn’t disappoint their home crowd. They were positive in their approach as Jeje Lalpekhlua opened the scoring for them in the 32nd minute. To minutes later, Gregory Nelson scored a goal to extend the lead. Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri did manage to achieve a solitary goal for his side in the second half, but it couldn’t prove to be enough.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - September 30, 2018 - Bengaluru FC Won 1-0

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium witnessed a neck-to-neck contest between these two sides in ISL 2018-19. Goal-keepers of both teams were on song as the ball and net didn’t make contact on many occasions. Bengaluru’s FC scored the lone goal in the 42nd minute which proved to be a winner.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - March 17, 2018 - Chennaiyin FC Won 2-3

Malison Alves shone when these two sides met for the last time in ISL 2017-18. Skipper Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring for Bengaluru in the ninth minute. However, Alves levelled the scores by finding nets in the 17th minute. He went on to score another goal just before the first half. Raphael Augusto scored the winner in the second half as Chennaiyin FC won by 3-2.

