Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: Odisha FC will hope the big win against Kerala Blasters put their season back on track and will aim to stitch together few more wins when they play Chennaiyin FC in their next ISL 2020-21 fixture. Odisha FC’s only win this season came against the Blasters in their last match while Chennaiyin FC were thrashed 4-1 by Hyderabad FC in their previous outing. Both the sides are at the wrong end of the table and have failed to produce results despite good performances. CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Odisha FC are at the bottom of the points table with only five points from nine games. Chennaiyin, from the same number of matches, have 10 points and are three places above. A win for Odisha FC will help them go two points clear of Kerala Blasters in the 10th position while Chennaiyin can jump two places to sixth if they beat Odisha FC.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on January 10, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs OFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

