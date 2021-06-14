Christian Eriksen had collapsed during the match between Denmark and Finland during Euro 2020. He was soon rushed to the hospital and is doing well. For the first time, he has now given out a public message after his cardiac arrest. In the statement, Christian thanked the fans and said that he was doing fine. "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me,” Eriksen said, per The Mirror. Surely, this update is quite an encouraging one. Christian Eriksen Health Update: Demark Midfielder Was 'Gone' After Suffering Cardiac Arrest, but We Got Him Back, Says Danish Doctor Morten Boesen.

We hope his fans are now smiling ear to ear reading this. Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen had said that he had almost lost his life after collapsing on the field. But they got him back after defibrillation. He had left the stadium conscious. In fact the Danish Football Association also took to social media and said that they had spoken to the midfielder and was doing fine. The match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Eriksen's collapse. The game was soon conducted the same evening after a few hours. The team lost the match 1-0. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Sourav Ganguly, everyone prayed for his well-being. In fact, Eriksen's Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku had even dedicated a goal to him and urged him to stay strong. The fans were also worried about his well-being. Hopefully Christian would soon return home.

