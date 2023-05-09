The ceremony for Laureus World Sports Awards 2023 took place in Paris on Monday, May 8. Star footballer Lionel Messi won the Sportsman of the Year award. Messi captained Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar. The Argentine forward netted seven goals in the tournament. He was also adjudged the best player of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and won the Golden Ball. This is the second time, Messi won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. Earlier in 2020, the Argentine forward jointly won it along with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2023 champions Argentina have won the Team of the Year award. After losing against Saudi Arabia in their first match, Argentina made a brilliant comeback to win their third World Cup title. Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Star Set to Join Al-Hilal Along With Former Teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Says Report.

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Abb Fraser-Pryce picked up the Sportswoman of the Year award. She won the women's 100m world title last year at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Meanwhile, Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz won the Breakthrough of the Year accolade. Alcaraz won the US Open in 2022 and announced himself to the world. Chinese-American Olympic ski freestyle champion Eileen Gu won the World Action Sportsperson award.

Denmark and Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen was adjudged as the Comeback of the Year award winner. After suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, Eriksen managed to return back to the field. He proved himself once again with Brentford before earning a Manchester United contract. Swiss para-athlete Catherine Debrunner picked up the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award. Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski's programme TeamUp (a programme for children displaced by war) won the Sport for Good of the Year award. Lionel Messi Returns to PSG Training After Issuing Apology for 'Unauthorised' Saudi Arabia Trip.

Full List of Laureus World Sports Awards 2023 Winners

Sportsman of the Year: Lionel Messi

Sportswoman of the Year: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryse

Team of the Year: Argentina

Comeback of the Year: Christian Eriksen

Breakthrough of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz

Sportsperson with Disability of the Year: Catherine Debrunner

Action Sportsperson of the Year: Eileen Gu

Sport for Good Award: TeamUp

Since its inception in 2000, Laureus World Sports Awards gets hosted annually. A jury comprising 71 members (sporting greats) of Laureus World Sports Academy selects the winners. The last two editions were held virtually due to COVID restrictions. But this time around it was a full house in Paris.

