London, July 27: Manchester United have unveiled Christian Eriksen as their second signing of the summer on a free transfer. The 30-year-old, who was close to death after suffering a heart attack in the European Championships last summer, returned to football at the start of 2022 with Brentford, and after a successful spell in southwest London, he has agreed a three-year deal to play at Old Trafford. Speaking to the club's website, Eriksen said the arrival of Erik ten Hag as first team coach had been a factor in his decision. Timo Werner Transfer News: Juventus in Talks With Chelsea To Sign German Striker.

"I think from my career path before the incident in the Euros, the plan wasn't to go back to the UK at all," said Eriksen. "I was at Spurs (Tottenham) and then went to Italy (Inter Milan), but now to sit here is something that I didn't expect, but I'm also very happy that I'm here. It feels good to be here," he was reported as saying by Xinhua. The talented midfielder said he hadn't just come to the club "for the logo," insisting "I want to come here and play."

"Obviously to speak with the manager (Ten Hag) and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United." "I'm a guy who wants to play football and I think with the idea of the manager coming in, I could see myself playing football in Manchester," he explained.

See Tweet-

The new chapter has started 🔴🔥👹 pic.twitter.com/TgGLP8Q6Oc — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) July 26, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2022 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).