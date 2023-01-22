Arsenal will be looking to tighten their grip at the top of the English Premier League with a win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners currently have a five point lead over rivals Manchester City having played a game less and a marquee win over the red Evils this evening will see them restore the eight point gap. They were brilliant in their win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby, showcasing their title credentials. Opponents Manchester United’s winning run since the post-World Cup campaign came to an end when they were shipped in an injury time equaliser against Crystal Palace. Another dropped point for them could pose problems for their top four ambitions. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq FC, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Mohamed Elneny is a major doubt for the contest for Arsenal with a knee injury and will undergo a late fitness test. Martin Odegaard is the lynchpin in attack for the home team and orchestrates play wonderfully well in the final third. He has also scored a few goals this season and his long range shots from outside the box could trouble Manchester United. Eddie Nketiah will lead the attack with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings.

Fred should replace Casemiro in the starting eleven with the latter suspended for the tie owing to an accumulation of yellow cards. Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot are likely to miss the tie owing to fitness issues. Wout Weghorst will lead the attack and his hold up play will be crucial this evening. Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen are the attacking outlet for the side and Arsenal will man mark them tightly.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 match will take place at the famous Emirates Stadium. The match will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, January 22.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live Arsenal vs Manchester United EPL 2022-23 match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Arsenal vs Manchester United will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee. Arsenal will dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win over Manchester United.

