Cristiano Ronaldo Not at Lionel Messi’s Level, David Beckham Picks Barcelona Captain Over Juventus Star

Lionel Messi and David Beckham (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid player David Beckham has given his opinion on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Inter Miami FC owner picked the Barcelona superstar ahead of the Juventus man, stating that the Argentine is in a class of his own. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated world football for more than a decade and the duo have won a total of 11 Ballon d’Or awards between them. Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Picks His Favourite Between Two Greats.

Both the footballing giants possess qualities of their own where Cristiano is more of a physical specimen, Lionel Messi is just pure class. And for David Beckham, who wore the number 7 jersey at Man Utd and Real Madrid before Ronaldo, the Argentine is in a class of his own. Lionel Messi in Premier League? Gary Lineker Believes Barcelona Star Would Destroy Teams in England.

Speaking to Telam, David Beckham said ‘He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him.’ ‘He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest.’ Beckham added.

Lionel Messi and David Beckham faced each other during the Englishman’s time at Paris Saint Germain in which the Spanish club emerged as winners. Recalling that game, the former United man said ‘We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored. Although I enjoyed playing at that level at my age, I do not like to lose.’