Lionel Messi in Premier League? Gary Lineker Believes Barcelona Star Would Destroy Teams in England

Can Lionel Messi do it in the Premier League? this is always a question that emerges when the Argentine is being discussed. Many people have had their say on this topic, and even after an impeccable record against sides from England, some believe that the Barcelona man would struggle in the league. Earlier, former Arsenal midfield Emmanuel Petit claimed that Messi is not ‘suited to the intensity in England’ and former Leicester City forward Gary Lineker has come forward to the Argentine’s defence. Lionel Messi in Premier League? Here’s Why the Barcelona Star Will Be A Force to Reckon With in EPL As Well.

‘Honestly, I don’t think he’s suited to the intensity of England, He doesn’t like being closed down and being fought – in Spain, he’s protected.’ Petit was quoted by the Mirror in February. Taking to Twitter Lineker dismissed these claims as he said the Barcelona star would have destroyed teams in the Premier League.

Gary Lineker's Tweet

22 goals in 30 games against the strongest 6 teams in English football. Absolute guff to suggest he wouldn’t have destroyed teams here. He’s also as strong as an ox.....make that a goat. https://t.co/sR36TFR3sa — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 17, 2020

‘22 goals in 30 games against the strongest 6 teams in English football. Absolute guff to suggest he wouldn’t have destroyed teams here. He’s also as strong as an ox.....make that a goat.’ Lineker wrote on social media.

Lionel Messi has been involved in 32 goals against the Premier League teams in 34 games, netting on 26 occasions. It is highly unlikely that the Argentine would play in England as the 32-year-old has expressed his desire of returning to Newell’s Old Boys if he ever leaves Barcelona.

‘I always said I wanted to play in Argentine football one day, I don’t know if it will happen but I have it in my mind. It would be at Newell’s, nowhere else. I would like to do that for at least six months.’ Lionel Messi was quoted saying in 2018.