Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus remains a topic of debate with the Portuguese entering the final year of his contract at the Bianconeri. The 36-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs with a return to former club Real Madrid also reportedly being on the cards. However, the 36-year-old has denied any rumours of returning to the Spanish giants saying ‘My story at Real Madrid has been written’. Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At PSG? Parisians Hoping To Sign Portuguese Superstar.

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with a move away from Juventus as he is yet to renew his contract with the Turin club with just one year left on his current deal. A return to Real Madrid has been reported which also prompted current Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti to deny the speculations of Ronaldo’s potential comeback to the club.

Meanwhile, amid the speculations of his future, Cristiano Ronaldo also broke his silence via an Instagram post and slammed media for disrespectful reports. The 36-year-old denied any rumours of Real Madrid return and said that he is focused on Juventus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

‘'In view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position. More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff'’ the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 for a club-record transfer fee and since then has been the top scorer for the club scoring 101 goals in 133 appearances. In that time period, the Bianconeri have won several domestic honours but are yet to replicate that success on the European front.

